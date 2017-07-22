Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GRADY HALCOMB. View Sign

GRADY

HALCOMB, 86



GREEN COVE SPRINGS, FL. - Grady Halcomb of Green Cove Springs, Florida, formerly a Lakeland resident (1931 - 2017), age 86, went to be with our Lord at Shand's Hospital on July 2, 2017.

Grady was born on January 11, 1931, to the late Phillips D. and Ruby (Cole) Halcomb of Seville, Florida.

Grady was a longtime member of Fin and Feather for many years. He was an avid fisherman. Grady served our country in the U.S. Army. He served as a medic during his service and served in the

Grady was preceded in death by his sons Grady 2nd and Michael Halcomb. Grady was a father to two daughters: Cathy E. Terrel and Patricia Light, stepdaughter Sharon Lyster, Deland, stepson Mike Kennedy, Lakeland and stepdaughters Nancy Scheltes, Lakeland, Jan Marie Regan, brother Jerry Halcomb and sister Linda Hunt, Deland, Florida, many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Grady will be dearly missed. He will always hold a special place in our heart.

Military Service with full honors will be held at Church of Prophecy, Pierson, Florida on August 6, 2017.







GRADYHALCOMB, 86GREEN COVE SPRINGS, FL. - Grady Halcomb of Green Cove Springs, Florida, formerly a Lakeland resident (1931 - 2017), age 86, went to be with our Lord at Shand's Hospital on July 2, 2017.Grady was born on January 11, 1931, to the late Phillips D. and Ruby (Cole) Halcomb of Seville, Florida.Grady was a longtime member of Fin and Feather for many years. He was an avid fisherman. Grady served our country in the U.S. Army. He served as a medic during his service and served in the Korean War . He was an avid war hero and surviving POW, receiving the highest honor available (Distinguished Service Cross) after he had retired 65 years. He had Grady's Bait and Tackle in Lakeland. He was loved by all his family and very close friend Jim Harrison and family.Grady was preceded in death by his sons Grady 2nd and Michael Halcomb. Grady was a father to two daughters: Cathy E. Terrel and Patricia Light, stepdaughter Sharon Lyster, Deland, stepson Mike Kennedy, Lakeland and stepdaughters Nancy Scheltes, Lakeland, Jan Marie Regan, brother Jerry Halcomb and sister Linda Hunt, Deland, Florida, many grandchildren and great grandchildren.Grady will be dearly missed. He will always hold a special place in our heart.Military Service with full honors will be held at Church of Prophecy, Pierson, Florida on August 6, 2017. Funeral Home Broadus-Raines Funeral Home - Green Cove Springs

501 Spring Street

Green Cove Springs , FL 32043

904-284-4000 Funeral Home Details Published in Ledger from July 22 to July 23, 2017 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Korean War Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bahamas, The Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Florida obituaries Bradenton Herald Cedar Key Beacon Chiefland Citizen Citrus County Chronicle Daytona Beach News-Journal Florida Times-Union FloridaToday Gadsden County Times Gainesville Sun Herald Tribune Lake City Reporter Ledger Marco Island Sun Times Naples Daily News News-Chief NewsZapFL Northwest Florida Daily News Ocala Star-Banner Orlando Sentinel Osceola News Gazette Panama City News Herald Riverland News Santa Rosa Press Gazette South Marion Citizen St. Augustine Record Sumter County Times Sun-Sentinel Tallahassee Democrat Tampa Bay Times Tampa Bay Times TC Palm The Apalach Times The Crestview News Bulletin The Leader-Union the Miami Herald The News Leader Group The News-Press The Palm Beach Post the Pensacola News Journal The Star The Wakulla News Washington County News West Marion Messenger Williston Pioneer Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com