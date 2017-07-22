GRADY
HALCOMB, 86
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, FL. - Grady Halcomb of Green Cove Springs, Florida, formerly a Lakeland resident (1931 - 2017), age 86, went to be with our Lord at Shand's Hospital on July 2, 2017.
Grady was born on January 11, 1931, to the late Phillips D. and Ruby (Cole) Halcomb of Seville, Florida.
Grady was a longtime member of Fin and Feather for many years. He was an avid fisherman. Grady served our country in the U.S. Army. He served as a medic during his service and served in the Korean War. He was an avid war hero and surviving POW, receiving the highest honor available (Distinguished Service Cross) after he had retired 65 years. He had Grady's Bait and Tackle in Lakeland. He was loved by all his family and very close friend Jim Harrison and family.
Grady was preceded in death by his sons Grady 2nd and Michael Halcomb. Grady was a father to two daughters: Cathy E. Terrel and Patricia Light, stepdaughter Sharon Lyster, Deland, stepson Mike Kennedy, Lakeland and stepdaughters Nancy Scheltes, Lakeland, Jan Marie Regan, brother Jerry Halcomb and sister Linda Hunt, Deland, Florida, many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Grady will be dearly missed. He will always hold a special place in our heart.
Military Service with full honors will be held at Church of Prophecy, Pierson, Florida on August 6, 2017.
