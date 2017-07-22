EDGAR ALLEN
JONES, 82
LAKELAND - Edgar Allen Jones of Lakeland, Florida passed away peacefully Friday, July 14th, 2017 at the age of 82, surrounded by family and friends.
He was born on January 16th, 1935 in Pasquotank County, North Carolina. He served in the US Air Force for 9 years and spent the rest of his career as a long-distance truck driver which eventually lead to his move to Lakeland, Florida. He was affectionately known as 'Cookie Man' to his neighbors and friends.
Preceded in death by his parents Edgar Franklin Jones and Eula Mae Jones Jones. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Shirley Meiggs Jones, his daughter, Kim Warner Moore (Wesley) of Elizabeth City, NC, his son Michael Steven Warner (Thelma) of Elizabeth City, NC and his son Paul Kevin Warner Sr. of Lakeland, FL. Additionally he is survived by 6 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, a sister, brother-in-law and one niece and nephew.
Published in Ledger from July 22 to July 23, 2017