CAROLYN GRIFFIN
GOFF, 78
SHALIMAR - Mrs. Carolyn Griffin Goff, 78, of Shalimar, Florida passed away June 25, 2017 at Fort Walton Beach Medical Center. She was born in Lenox, Georgia, on February 25, 1939 to 'John R.' Robert Griffin and Myrtle Ethel Tyson Griffin. She lived most of her life in Florida in the cities of Auburndale, Winter Haven, Cocoa Beach and Shalimar and also spent time living in Washington, D.C. Mrs. Goff was a Baptist and worked as a homemaker.
Mrs. Goff is survived by two sons and a daughter-in-law: Scott and Ashley Goff of Bartow, Florida and Master Sgt. Chad Goff of Shalimar, Florida; five grandchildren: Lacy Harrison, Ashley Lucena, Jeremy Goff, Cory Goff, and Travis Weldon; and eight great grandchildren.
Funeral services for Mrs. Goff were held on Tuesday June 27, 2017 in the Chapel of Boone Funeral Home South, Adel, GA. Interment held privately at Lakeview Church Cemetery in Lenox, GA.
Mrs. Goff was near and dear to a lot of hearts and will be deeply missed by so many. Her love, contagious smile and nurturing personality will forever remain in our hearts. The family of Mrs. Goff is extremely grateful for the love and support received from family and friends around the world. Memorial donations may be made to the 'Air Force Enlisted Village, Shalimar, FL.'
Published in Ledger from July 22 to July 23, 2017