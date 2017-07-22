Obituary Guest Book View Sign

CAROLYN GRIFFIN

GOFF, 78



SHALIMAR - Mrs. Carolyn Griffin Goff, 78, of Shalimar, Florida passed away June 25, 2017 at Fort Walton Beach Medical Center. She was born in Lenox, Georgia, on February 25, 1939 to 'John R.' Robert Griffin and Myrtle Ethel Tyson Griffin. She lived most of her life in Florida in the cities of Auburndale, Winter Haven, Cocoa Beach and Shalimar and also spent time living in Washington, D.C. Mrs. Goff was a Baptist and worked as a homemaker.

Mrs. Goff is survived by two sons and a daughter-in-law: Scott and Ashley Goff of Bartow, Florida and Master Sgt. Chad Goff of Shalimar, Florida; five grandchildren: Lacy Harrison, Ashley Lucena, Jeremy Goff, Cory Goff, and Travis Weldon; and eight great grandchildren.

Funeral services for Mrs. Goff were held on Tuesday June 27, 2017 in the Chapel of Boone Funeral Home South, Adel, GA. Interment held privately at Lakeview Church Cemetery in Lenox, GA.

Mrs. Goff was near and dear to a lot of hearts and will be deeply missed by so many. Her love, contagious smile and nurturing personality will forever remain in our hearts. The family of Mrs. Goff is extremely grateful for the love and support received from family and friends around the world. Memorial donations may be made to the 'Air Force Enlisted Village, Shalimar, FL.'



CAROLYN GRIFFINGOFF, 78SHALIMAR - Mrs. Carolyn Griffin Goff, 78, of Shalimar, Florida passed away June 25, 2017 at Fort Walton Beach Medical Center. She was born in Lenox, Georgia, on February 25, 1939 to 'John R.' Robert Griffin and Myrtle Ethel Tyson Griffin. She lived most of her life in Florida in the cities of Auburndale, Winter Haven, Cocoa Beach and Shalimar and also spent time living in Washington, D.C. Mrs. Goff was a Baptist and worked as a homemaker.Mrs. Goff is survived by two sons and a daughter-in-law: Scott and Ashley Goff of Bartow, Florida and Master Sgt. Chad Goff of Shalimar, Florida; five grandchildren: Lacy Harrison, Ashley Lucena, Jeremy Goff, Cory Goff, and Travis Weldon; and eight great grandchildren.Funeral services for Mrs. Goff were held on Tuesday June 27, 2017 in the Chapel of Boone Funeral Home South, Adel, GA. Interment held privately at Lakeview Church Cemetery in Lenox, GA.Mrs. Goff was near and dear to a lot of hearts and will be deeply missed by so many. Her love, contagious smile and nurturing personality will forever remain in our hearts. The family of Mrs. Goff is extremely grateful for the love and support received from family and friends around the world. Memorial donations may be made to the 'Air Force Enlisted Village, Shalimar, FL.' Funeral Home BOONE FUNERAL HOME, INC - ADEL

202 N HUTCHINSON AVE

Adel , GA 31620

(229) 896-2613 Funeral Home Details Published in Ledger from July 22 to July 23, 2017 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bahamas, The Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Florida obituaries Bradenton Herald Cedar Key Beacon Chiefland Citizen Citrus County Chronicle Daytona Beach News-Journal Florida Times-Union FloridaToday Gadsden County Times Gainesville Sun Herald Tribune Lake City Reporter Ledger Marco Island Sun Times Naples Daily News News-Chief NewsZapFL Northwest Florida Daily News Ocala Star-Banner Orlando Sentinel Osceola News Gazette Panama City News Herald Riverland News Santa Rosa Press Gazette South Marion Citizen St. Augustine Record Sumter County Times Sun-Sentinel Tallahassee Democrat Tampa Bay Times Tampa Bay Times TC Palm The Apalach Times The Crestview News Bulletin The Leader-Union the Miami Herald The News Leader Group The News-Press The Palm Beach Post the Pensacola News Journal The Star The Wakulla News Washington County News West Marion Messenger Williston Pioneer Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com