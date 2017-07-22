ELAINE V.
WILKINSON, 72
7/15/1945 - 7/20/2017
MULBERRY - Elaine V. Wilkinson, age 72, passed away July 20, 2017, at Florida Hospital at Connerton.
Mrs. Wilkinson was born in Bridgeport, CT, on July 15, 1945. She moved to Mulberry 27 years ago from CT. She was of the Protestant faith.
She is survived by her children Garry James (Amy) Bouchard, Jr. & Lori Martino, 6 grandchildren, sisters Patty Little, Barbara Minopoly, brother Billy Ayers, and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Monday, July 24, 2017 from 5:00-7:00 P.M. at Seigler Funeral Home-Chapel, 1300 Hwy. 60 E., Mulberry, FL, 33860. Funeral services will be held in CT.
Condolences may be sent to the family @
seiglerfuneralhome.net.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, FL.
Seigler Funeral Home - Mulberry
1300 E.Canal St.
Mulberry , FL 33860
(863)425-1131
Published in Ledger from July 22 to July 23, 2017