LINDA D.
WISE, 71
Wise Meat Market
AUBURNDALE - Linda D. Wise, age 71, passed away Tuesday, July 18, 2017.
She was born February 6, 1946 in Lake Butler, FL, the daughter of Mary Sue Willis. She was the owner of Wise Meat Market.
In addition to her mother, Linda was preceded in death by her husband: Wayne Wise, son: Greg Wise, and sister: Donna Moss. She is survived by her son: Gary Wise, daughter: Ramona Gail Wise, brothers: Mike Willis and Benny Willis, sisters: Carolyn Stuart and Tina Harris, 8 grandchildren, and 16 great grandchildren.
Graveside services are Monday, July 24, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at Glen Abbey Memorial Gardens, Auburndale, FL. Condolences may be sent to the family at
