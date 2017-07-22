CHARLES R.
RICHARDS, 98
WINTER HAVEN - Charles R. Richards, 98, of Winter Haven passed away on Thursday, July 20, 2017.
Born in West Mifflin, PA, he moved to Polk County in 1979 from Miami. He was an Airline Mechanic for Eastern Airlines and retired with 30 years of service. Charles was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Winter Haven and a WWII Army veteran. In the Calvary Division he participated in the South Pacific Theater. A loving father and grandfather, he will be missed.
Charles was preceded in death by two wives, Janice Richards and Mary Richards.
He is survived by one son and five daughters, fourteen grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to a . A visitation will be held on Monday, July 24th from 6-8pm at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Winter Haven. A Funeral Mass will follow on Tuesday, 10am at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Winter Haven.
Condolences may be sent to the family at
www.oakridgefuneralcare.com
Oak Ridge Funeral Care
2425 Havendale Boulevard
Winter Haven, FL 33881
(863) 967-5090
Published in Ledger from July 22 to July 23, 2017