Diane Marie (James) Clarin

  • "Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us..."
    - Charlotte Bowman
  • "sending prayers"
    - sams family
  •  
    - Dave and Diane Ringkor

DIANE MARIE
CLARIN

LAKE ALFRED - Diane Marie (James) Clarin, 77, passed away at home in Florida on July 6, 2017. She was the wife of Horace 'Ozcar' Clarin. They shared 57 wonderful years of marriage.
Born in Akron, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Iona James.
She is also survived by her daughters Linda (Mike) Watorski, and Lisa (Jesse) Munoz, and grandchildren Tyler Munoz, Nicole Pacheco, Paul Munoz & Justin Watorski.
She will be greatly missed and forever in our hearts.
Published in Ledger from July 23 to July 24, 2017
