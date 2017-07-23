DIANE MARIE
CLARIN
LAKE ALFRED - Diane Marie (James) Clarin, 77, passed away at home in Florida on July 6, 2017. She was the wife of Horace 'Ozcar' Clarin. They shared 57 wonderful years of marriage.
Born in Akron, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Iona James.
She is also survived by her daughters Linda (Mike) Watorski, and Lisa (Jesse) Munoz, and grandchildren Tyler Munoz, Nicole Pacheco, Paul Munoz & Justin Watorski.
She will be greatly missed and forever in our hearts.
Published in Ledger from July 23 to July 24, 2017