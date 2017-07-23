JOSEPH ROGER
HORNSBY, 84
HOUSTON, TX. - Joseph Roger Hornsby, 84, passed away Monday, June 17, 2017 at his home in Houston, Texas.
Born in 1932 in Kenansville, FL, Joseph received his Bachelor of Arts degree from Rollins College in Business Administration. A veteran of the United States Navy, Joseph served with distinction for three years and he was a 3rd degree Mason. He had a successful and rewarding career as Director of Purchasing and Materials Management at University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.
In his early years, Mr. Hornsby helped manage the family store in Davenport, FL., Hornsby's Grocery Store with his mother, Lily Hornsby, to whom he was totally devoted. His love for his family was paramount and he will always be remembered as the quiet advisor and benefactor to many relatives.
Mr. Hornsby is preceded in death by his wife of 35 years whom he adored, Eliane Simone, sister Laura Nable, brothers Ben Hornsby, Henry Hornsby, Russell Horns-by and Irvin Mader. He is survived by his sister Helen Theobald of Winter Haven, FL., his brother Robert Hornsby of Whites Creek, Tennessee and many nieces and nephews who loved him and always enjoyed his unconventional personality.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Oak Ridge Funeral Care, and the graveside service will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Davenport on Tuesday, Aug. 1st at 10am.
Condolences via:
www.oakridgefuneralcare.com
Published in Ledger from July 23 to July 24, 2017