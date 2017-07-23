GERALDINE
MCQUAIG, 87
AVON PARK - Geraldine McQuaig, 87, of Avon Park, FL passed away on July 19, 2017. She was born on June 13, 1930 to Lenton Williams and Ollie (Coleman) Williams in Dodge County, GA.
Geraldine is survived by her son James 'Jimmy' Gunn (Wanda) of Wauchula, FL; brothers, Andy, Lawton, Bob and Wilt; sister, Betty Smith of Lakeland, FL; 7 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her 1st husband C.W. Gunn, 2nd husband, Bill McQuaig; sons Wayne and Charlie Gunn; her parents, Lenton & Ollie Williams; brother, Frank Williams and granddaughter, Amber Mink.
Visitation will be held at Stephenson Nelson Funeral Home in Avon Park, FL on Monday, July 24, 2017 at 10:00 AM and the funeral service will begin at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Cemetery in Wauchula, FL.
Services entrusted to: Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 East Circle Street, Avon Park, FL, 33825.
