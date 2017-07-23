Obituary Guest Book View Sign

SUSANNE AUGUST MARCHAND



AUBURNDALE - Susanne (August) Marchand, 71, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, at Good Shepherd Hospice, Auburndale, Fla., on July 12, 2017, after an extended period of declining health.

Susanne 'Patty Sue' was born in Dover, N.H., February 22, 1946, to Rosemary (White) August and the late Stanley F. August.

Susanne graduated from St. Mary's High School, Dover, N.H. She became an amazing woman and dedicated her life to helping others. She received her nursing education at Massachusetts General Hospital School of Nursing, Boston, Mass. Later she was employed at Monroe Community Hospital, Henrietta, NY. The hospital invited her to obtain advanced nursing training. She obtained that training and became a pioneer in the then-developing Nurse Practitioner profession. She received her nurse practitioner training at the University of Rochester, School of Medicine in Rochester, NY. That training is equivalent to today's Master's Degree Preparation for Nurse Practitioner. After practitioner training, she worked at Highland Hospital and the University of Rochester, School of Medicine Resident Training Program.

Subsequently, she spent 25 years until retirement as a clinical partner in a family medicine private practice, Suncook Family Health Center, Allenstown, N.H. She was held in high esteem by her patients and colleagues.

Susanne's first love was her family. She also enjoyed camping trips, crossword puzzles, working with stained glass, and hosting huge Thanksgiving dinners that couldn't be beat.

She leaves behind Richard, her husband of 50 years, of Winter Haven, Fla.; their daughters Aimee Marchand of Fort Myers, Fla., and Emily (Marchand) Ostresh, her husband, Jason Ostresh, and their son Aidan of Longwood, Fla.; her mother Rosemary August of Dover, N.H.; sisters Mary August of Wolfeboro, N.H., and Janet (August) Chase of San Diego, Cal.; and a large extended family.

Susanne is preceded in death by her father Stanley and her brother, Stephen 'Steve' August.

There will be no services at this time. A private memorial will be held at a later date.

In her memory, donations may be made to the or to Good Shepherd Hospice, 105 Arneson Avenue, Auburndale, FL, 33823-3229.



