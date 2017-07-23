JOHN
JANKOWSKI, 52
LAKELAND - John Jankowski, 52, passed away on Wednesday, July 19, 2017, at Lakeland Regional Medical Center. John was born December 16, 1964, in Elmira, New York and was employed as a hauler at the Walmart Distribution Center for the past 22 years.
John is survived by his wife, Pamela Jankowski; mother, Sue Hamilton (Rick); mother-in-law, Paula Adams; children, Victoria Jankowski, Tiara Jankowski, Noah Jank-owski and Joe Tribble; sister, Tammy Viele (Kevin) and sister-in-law, Jennifer Brown.
A gathering of family and friends will begin at 1 p.m., followed by a chapel service at 2 p.m., on Tuesday, July 25, 2017, at Lakeland Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens.
Published in Ledger from July 23 to July 24, 2017