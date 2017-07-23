DOUGLAS MCARTHUR
JONES, 73
GTE System Planner
LAKELAND - Douglas McArthur Jones, age 73, died Tuesday, July 18, 2017.
Born in Center Hill, Florida on September 28, 1943, Doug was a lifelong Florida resident. He was a system planner with GTE, and an Army veteran of the Vietnam War. He was a member of Polk City Church of Christ.
Mr. Jones is survived by his wife Mavis Jones, Lakeland; son Justin Jones, Savannah, GA; brothers Tommy Jones, Earl Jones, both of Auburndale, Mark Jones, Lakeland; sister Mary Lou West, Auburndale; grand-daughter Jillian Jones, Savannah, GA.
Visitation will be Tuesday, July 25, 2017, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lanier Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside services will be Wednesday, July 26,2017 at 10 a.m. at Florida National Cemetery.
Lanier Funeral Home - Lakeland
717 Griffin Road
Lakeland, FL 33805
(863) 687-3996
Published in Ledger from July 23 to July 24, 2017