ZONA FREDA 'LEE' MASTERS



LAKELAND - Zona Freda 'Lee' Masters passed away on July 17, 2017.

She was born in Grayhawk, Kentucky, February 11, 1928 to the parents of James Fred Lee and Altie Mae Lee.

Freda received a BS Degree in Education from Eastern Kentucky University, Richmond, Kentucky. She was a member of the college Marching Band.

She met her late husband, James R. Masters in college and they were married June 21, 1946. They traveled extensively while her late husband was in the U.S. Army, including living in Japan during WWII.

She retired from the Cincinnati Public School System as an Elementary School Teacher with prior teaching experience in North Carolina and Johnson Air Force Base in Japan.

They retired to Lakeland, Florida. She was an avid golfer and was Chairperson of Cleveland Heights Ladies Golf Association. Also served as President of the Imperial Lakes Ladies and Ridge Women's Golf Association.

After the passing of her husband, Freda resided at Azalea Park Independent Living in Lakeland, Florida. She enjoyed her new home and friends immensely.

She has many surviving nieces and nephews whom she loved.

Flowers are not necessary. Memorials are requested to be made to the . Freda has requested that there be no viewing, visitation or funeral service-just to say a prayer in her honor. She will be placed next to her late husband at Bushnell National Cemetery.

