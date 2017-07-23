JOLYNNE MILLER

  • "Jo We have been friends since elementary school. Will miss..."
    - Pat Paymar
  • "Jo was a great woman. Would do anything for anyone at..."
    - Tammy Fawcett
  • "We never got the chance to meet, but I count you as one of..."
    - Sylvia Zammit
  • "Prayers for your family Jo. Have lots of good memories from..."
    - Janice Lovering
  • "Jo, Rest In Peace! Enjoyed working with you at State Farm...."
    - Candi Weilnau

JOLYNNE
MILLER, 80
State Farm

LAKE ALFRED - Jolynne Miller, 80, of Lake Alfred, FL passed away on July 19, 2017. She was born in Jackson, MI on September 21, 1936. She was retired from State Farm Insurance in Winter Haven, FL.
Mrs. Miller was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Miller, son, Todd Miller, and daughter Dawn Buchanan. She is survived by her son in law, Steve Buchanan, granddaughter, Sarah Byrd, great grandchildren: Sophia, Trystan, and CourtLynne, sisters, Charlene Allen and Kathleen Cassady, many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Mrs. Miller will be taken to the Anatomical Board in Gainesville, FL per her wishes. No services will be held. Memorial donations may be made to the Alliance for Independence in Lakeland, FL.

