JOLYNNE
MILLER, 80
State Farm
LAKE ALFRED - Jolynne Miller, 80, of Lake Alfred, FL passed away on July 19, 2017. She was born in Jackson, MI on September 21, 1936. She was retired from State Farm Insurance in Winter Haven, FL.
Mrs. Miller was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Miller, son, Todd Miller, and daughter Dawn Buchanan. She is survived by her son in law, Steve Buchanan, granddaughter, Sarah Byrd, great grandchildren: Sophia, Trystan, and CourtLynne, sisters, Charlene Allen and Kathleen Cassady, many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Mrs. Miller will be taken to the Anatomical Board in Gainesville, FL per her wishes. No services will be held. Memorial donations may be made to the Alliance for Independence in Lakeland, FL.
Published in Ledger from July 23 to July 24, 2017