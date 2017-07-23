JEAN
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JEAN ROSE.
ROSE, 90
LAKELAND - Jean Rose, known to many as Sister Jean, to us she will always be Mom, Gammy or Aunt Jean, died Monday night July 17th, 2017, around 7:50 p.m. in Tampa.
She is survived by her children, Tim Rose, Chris Rose and Elizabeth Singleton, 7 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. She gave Alzheimer's the good fight, hard to believe a 90-year-old could be so strong; Maybe not so hard to believe for those of us who knew her.
The flying nun with a lead foot, anyone who ever rode with her knows this, was a Miami Florida native who migrated to Tampa, Florida and then to Lakeland. This became her home for 20+ years. She was a member of All Saints Episcopal Church and worked there as the director of Education and Pastoral care. She was a common figure at Lakeland Regional, as well as other hospitals and senior living centers where she visited and comforted those in need.
A memorial service will be held at St Clement's Episcopal Church, 10520 N. Florida Ave., Tampa, FL 33612, Saturday, Aug. 12 at 11:30am. Please visit https://www.facebook.com/jean.rose.56232 . The family requests donations to hospicefoundation.org in place of sending flowers.
Published in Ledger from July 23 to July 24, 2017