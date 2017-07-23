ALBERT BRUCE
CONNOR, 68
NEW YORK, N.Y. - Albert Bruce Connor died on June 29, 2017 from metastatic lung cancer. The son of parents who loved music (his mother was a talented amateur violinist) and won awards for their community service, he grew up in Winter Haven, Florida. After finishing college, he began his career in California. He subsequently moved, first to Washington, DC, and then to New York, where he became an executive in computer architecture for JPMorgan Chase and its predecessor banks. His work was intellectually challenging, demanding, and rewarding. He had a discerning eye: he was a sophisticated and discriminating collector of African art, antique rugs, photographs, and prints. A devotee of classical music and a serious audiophile, he frequently attended concerts and operas, and his fully computerized sound system dominated his living room. His memorable dinner parties were organized on spreadsheets. He was devoted to his adopted cat, DJ, despite her propensity to pounce on him at 3 a.m. In retirement he became an active volunteer for God's Love We Deliver. He died at age 68. Bruce was a kind, gentle, and generous man with a dry wit, a keen intelligence, an unfailingly gracious manner, and a warm heart. He leaves behind a great many people who admired him, loved him, and will miss him greatly.
Contributions in his memory may be sent to God's Love We Deliver or to The New York Times Neediest Cases Fund.
Published in Ledger from July 23 to July 24, 2017