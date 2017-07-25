ELIZABETH LYNN
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ELIZABETH LYNN VULGAMORE.
VULGAMORE, 56
MULBERRY - Elizabeth Lynn Vulgamore, 56, passed away on Saturday, July 22, 2017, at her residence. Elizabeth was born February 14, 1961, in Cincinnati, Ohio to Ernie and Shirley Eckler and has resided in Mulberry for the past 10 years and was also a former resident of Lakeland.
Elizabeth is survived by her partner, Dale Stewart; children, Shari Coffey (Josh), Michael Vulgamore (Chaya) and Mark Vulgamore (Ariel); brothers, Lee Eckler and Scott Eckler and one grandchild.
A gathering of family and friends will begin at 1 p.m. followed by a chapel service at 2 p.m., on Wednesday, July 26, 2017, at Lakeland Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens.
Condolences may be offered at:
www.lakelandfuneralhome.com.
Published in Ledger from July 25 to July 26, 2017