WILLADEAN
|
'WILLIE'
KRANING, 83
INDIANAPOLIS - Willadean 'Willie' Kraning, 83, of Indianapolis, was born on April 7, 1934 and passed away on July 21, 2017.
Visitation for Mrs. Kraning was held on Monday, July 24, 2017 from 2-8pm at Flanner and Buchanan - Washington Park East. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday morning at 10am, also at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Floral Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Brookside Congregation East Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses.
To view an extended obituary, please visit:
www.flannerbuchanan.com .
Flanner and Buchanan – Washington Park East
10722 E Washington St.
Indianapolis, IN 46229
317-899-7115
Published in Ledger from July 25 to July 26, 2017