Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WALTER NEWELL COOK III. View Sign



COOK III, 82



AUBURNDALE - Walter Newell Cook, III of Auburndale, Fla., 82, passed away on Tuesday, July 18, 2017, in Woodstock, CT.

Born December 13, 1934, in Southbridge, Mass., to Walter and Dorothy (Stone) Cook, he has been a resident of the Tampa Bay area for over 50 years. He served our country in the

Walter is preceded in death by his first wife, Alice 'Betty' Cook in 1999 and his second wife, Carol (Mann) Cook in 2016; a brother, Stanley Cook and two sisters, Edith Wade and Dorothy Nedjelick. He is survived by two beloved daughters, Georgeanne Huskey and her husband, Chris, of Valrico, and Dena Gregory and her husband, Todd, of Seffner; three sisters, Evna Wolfendon, Mary Vigeant and Georgia Cudworth; and four grandchildren, Alec Huskey, Athan Huskey, Kyle Gregory and Katharyn Gregory. Walter also cared deeply for his late wife Carol's son and daughter, Brett Mann and Cherie Mann, and Carol's five grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 9-10 am, Thursday, July 27, 2017, at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Winter Haven. Funeral services will follow at 10 am. Interment will be at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Tampa, Fla. In lieu of flowers, make a memory with the ones you love. 'Life is for the Living.' --Walt

Condolences may be sent to the family at

www.oakridgefuneralcare.com .



WALTER NEWELLCOOK III, 82AUBURNDALE - Walter Newell Cook, III of Auburndale, Fla., 82, passed away on Tuesday, July 18, 2017, in Woodstock, CT.Born December 13, 1934, in Southbridge, Mass., to Walter and Dorothy (Stone) Cook, he has been a resident of the Tampa Bay area for over 50 years. He served our country in the Korean War and Vietnam, and retired from the U.S. Air Force. After retirement, he went on to work in civil service at MacDill Air Force base until his second retirement.Walter is preceded in death by his first wife, Alice 'Betty' Cook in 1999 and his second wife, Carol (Mann) Cook in 2016; a brother, Stanley Cook and two sisters, Edith Wade and Dorothy Nedjelick. He is survived by two beloved daughters, Georgeanne Huskey and her husband, Chris, of Valrico, and Dena Gregory and her husband, Todd, of Seffner; three sisters, Evna Wolfendon, Mary Vigeant and Georgia Cudworth; and four grandchildren, Alec Huskey, Athan Huskey, Kyle Gregory and Katharyn Gregory. Walter also cared deeply for his late wife Carol's son and daughter, Brett Mann and Cherie Mann, and Carol's five grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.The family will receive friends from 9-10 am, Thursday, July 27, 2017, at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Winter Haven. Funeral services will follow at 10 am. Interment will be at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Tampa, Fla. In lieu of flowers, make a memory with the ones you love. 'Life is for the Living.' --WaltCondolences may be sent to the family at Funeral Home Oak Ridge Funeral Care

2425 Havendale Boulevard

Winter Haven , FL 33881

(863) 967-5090 Funeral Home Details Published in Ledger from July 25 to July 26, 2017 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Korean War Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bahamas, The Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Florida obituaries Bradenton Herald Cedar Key Beacon Chiefland Citizen Citrus County Chronicle Daytona Beach News-Journal Florida Times-Union FloridaToday Gadsden County Times Gainesville Sun Herald Tribune Lake City Reporter Ledger Marco Island Sun Times Naples Daily News News-Chief NewsZapFL Northwest Florida Daily News Ocala Star-Banner Orlando Sentinel Osceola News Gazette Panama City News Herald Riverland News Santa Rosa Press Gazette South Marion Citizen St. Augustine Record Sumter County Times Sun-Sentinel Tallahassee Democrat Tampa Bay Times Tampa Bay Times TC Palm The Apalach Times The Crestview News Bulletin The Leader-Union the Miami Herald The News Leader Group The News-Press The Palm Beach Post the Pensacola News Journal The Star The Wakulla News Washington County News West Marion Messenger Williston Pioneer Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com