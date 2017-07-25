WALTER NEWELL
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WALTER NEWELL COOK III.
COOK III, 82
AUBURNDALE - Walter Newell Cook, III of Auburndale, Fla., 82, passed away on Tuesday, July 18, 2017, in Woodstock, CT.
Born December 13, 1934, in Southbridge, Mass., to Walter and Dorothy (Stone) Cook, he has been a resident of the Tampa Bay area for over 50 years. He served our country in the Korean War and Vietnam, and retired from the U.S. Air Force. After retirement, he went on to work in civil service at MacDill Air Force base until his second retirement.
Walter is preceded in death by his first wife, Alice 'Betty' Cook in 1999 and his second wife, Carol (Mann) Cook in 2016; a brother, Stanley Cook and two sisters, Edith Wade and Dorothy Nedjelick. He is survived by two beloved daughters, Georgeanne Huskey and her husband, Chris, of Valrico, and Dena Gregory and her husband, Todd, of Seffner; three sisters, Evna Wolfendon, Mary Vigeant and Georgia Cudworth; and four grandchildren, Alec Huskey, Athan Huskey, Kyle Gregory and Katharyn Gregory. Walter also cared deeply for his late wife Carol's son and daughter, Brett Mann and Cherie Mann, and Carol's five grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 9-10 am, Thursday, July 27, 2017, at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Winter Haven. Funeral services will follow at 10 am. Interment will be at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Tampa, Fla. In lieu of flowers, make a memory with the ones you love. 'Life is for the Living.' --Walt
Condolences may be sent to the family at
www.oakridgefuneralcare.com .
Oak Ridge Funeral Care
2425 Havendale Boulevard
Winter Haven, FL 33881
(863) 967-5090
Published in Ledger from July 25 to July 26, 2017