KENNETH R.
|
JOHNSON, 77
1/9/1940 - 7/21/2017
LAKELAND - Kenneth R. Johnson, age 77, passed away July 21, 2017 at L.R.M.C. Kenneth was born on January 9, 1940, in Blountstown, FL, to George W. & Irene (Pitts) Johnson.
He was a graduate of Plant City High School Class of 1957. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force (Vietnam) and a Charter member of Scott Lake Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years June Johnson, son Phillip (Stephanie) Johnson, grandchildren Sheyanne & Joshua, brother Monroe Johnson and sisters Patsy Hancock and Myrtice Parker.
The family will receive friends Thursday, July 27, 2017 from 5:00-6:00 P.M. at Scott Lake Baptist Church, 5811 Scott Lake Road, Lakeland, FL, 33813. Celebration of Kenneth's life will follow at 6:00 P.M.
Condolences may be sent to the family @
seiglerfuneralhome.net.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, FL.
Seigler Funeral Home - Mulberry
1300 E.Canal St.
Mulberry , FL 33860
(863)425-1131
Published in Ledger from July 25 to July 26, 2017