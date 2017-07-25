WAYNE EDWARD
McCLELLAND, 55
Plumber
PLANT CITY - Mr. Wayne Edward McClelland, age 55, died Friday, July 21, 2017.
Born in Lakeland on June 27, 1962, Wayne was a lifelong resident. He was a plumber with SAMCO Plumbing for 20 years. He loved the outdoors, fishing and hog hunting. He always had a smile on his face and loved to make people laugh.
Mr. McClelland was preceded in death by his father Johnnie Chester McClelland, Sr., mother Velma McClelland and brother Larry David McClelland. He is survived by his companion and love of his life, Mistie Thomson; brother and best friend Johnnie McClelland and his wife Carol, Lakeland; several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Wednesday, July 26, 2017 from 1 to 2 p.m. at Lanier Funeral Home Chapel. Services will follow at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Lanier Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be in Oak Hill Burial Park.
Published in Ledger from July 25 to July 26, 2017