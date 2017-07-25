ROBIN
HALL, 57
LAKELAND - Robin Hall, 57, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on July 21, 2017.
Robin was born on December 28, 1959 to Dale and Shirley Husted in Alma, Michigan. She moved to Lakeland from Michigan in 1996. Robin was Co-Owner & Driving Instructor at Central Florida Driving School, along with co-owner Steve Thompson. She truly enjoyed artwork and crocheting. Robin cherished her time with family, and will be deeply missed by them all.
Robin was predeceased by her father, Dale Husted. She is survived by her mother, Shirley Husted; her loving husband, Kevin Hall; daughter, Tina (Darryl) O'Gor-man; sons, Kevin (Stacy) Hall and Chris Hall; sister, Kelly (Jerry) Dunning; and her three grandchildren, Tamara, Casey, and Dayanna.
A visitation will be held on Thurs. from 6-8 pm at Gentry Morrison Southside Chapel, 1727 Bartow Rd. Lakeland. Funeral services will be conducted on Fri. at 10 am at Christina Park Baptist Church, 445 C.R. 540A, Lakeland. Interment will take place at Oak Hill Burial Park.
Published in Ledger from July 25 to July 26, 2017