BRENDA MATHIS

MORTON, 66



WINTER HAVEN - Brenda Mathis Morton, 66, passed away suddenly on Sunday, July 23, 2017, at Orlando Regional Medical Center.

Born Feb. 12, 1951, in Hahira, Ga., Brenda was the daughter of L.B. and Doris Mathis. A resident of Winter Haven since 1986, she was an active longtime member of First Baptist Church of Winter Haven.

Brenda was a 1973 graduate of the University of Florida and received her masters of specific learning disabilities from the University of South Florida. She taught in Polk County schools for nine years before devoting her time to her children. In her last years, she was caregiver to her parents. She was widely known for her generous and caring spirit, often times putting others ahead of herself. Brenda enjoyed time spent with family and friends.

Brenda was a member of First Baptist Church for 28 years. During this time, she was an active volunteer in many ministries. She was dedicated to meeting the needs of other people and served faithfully as a deacon's wife. Brenda truly was a Proverbs 31 woman.

Brenda is survived by Rick, her husband of 38 years; daughter, Meredith Jean Morris and her husband, Matthew, of Orlando; and son, Jonathan Richard Morton and his wife, Ashlyn, of Eagle Lake, Fla., and soon-to-be-born Grandbaby Morton. Brenda is survived by her father, L.B. Mathis, and preceded in death by her mother Doris Mathis.

The family will receive friends at 9 a.m. Thursday, July 27, at First Baptist Church of Winter Haven, 198 W. Central Ave, Winter Haven, Fla. 33880. Services will follow at 10:00 a.m. at the church. Interment at Glen Abbey Memorial Gardens.

Services by Kersey Funeral Home.







108 Lake Stella Drive

Auburndale , FL 33823

(863) 967-1167
Published in Ledger from July 25 to July 26, 2017

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close