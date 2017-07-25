Obituary Guest Book View Sign

DUDLEY ALBERTTOWNSEND, 86LAKE ALFRED - Dudley Albert Townsend, 86, of Lake Alfred, passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones on July 15, 2017. Dudley was born in Elmira, NY, on April 27, 1931, to the late Dudley Leo and Gertrude Elizabeth (McCann) Townsend. He lived in FL for over 15 years, but always remained proud of his Elmira/Pine City roots.Dudley is survived by his daughters Judy Lynn Townsend (Atlanta) and Jill Ann Townsend (James) Lay (Pioneer, TN), two grandchildren whom he adored, Audrie Elisabeth Townsend (Elmira) and Logan Martin Townsend (Pioneer, TN), and his longtime very special companion, Cartha Lynn Turner (Knoxville, TN) and family. He is also survived by his former wife, Virginia Catlin Townsend, and several extended family members, including his former sister-in-law, Audrey Catlin.Dudley was very proud of his service as a Marine, and enjoyed chatting with fellow veterans he often encountered - 'Semper Fi.' Dudley was a warm, gregarious person who never met a stranger, and met an amazing number of people from the Elmira and Western NY area throughout his lifetime and travels all over the U.S.Dudley will be interred in Woodlawn National Cemetery, Elmira, NY, with full military honors at the convenience of the family. A memorial service will be held when his many 'snowbird' friends return to FL.Those wishing to remember Dudley may do so by donating to the First Baptist Church of Lake Alfred, 280 E Pierce St, Lake Alfred, FL 33850 or the . Published in Ledger from July 25 to July 26, 2017

