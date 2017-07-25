KATHLEEN A. "KATHY" PEACHEE

KATHLEEN 'KATHY' A. PEACHEE, 54

LAKELAND - Kathleen 'Kathy' A. Peachee, 54, of Lakeland, FL, passed away July 20, 2017.
She is survived by her father John Allen (Cindy), brother John Allen (Denise), sister Lorraine Wilcox; daughters Jennifer Miller (Joseph), Chelsea Peachee (Jake); three grandchildren Austin and Braxton Miller and Cali Elliott; and loved by many family and close friends.
A celebration of life to be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the SPCA.
Published in Ledger from July 25 to July 26, 2017
