WILLIAM F. 'BILL'

TIDWELL, Jr., 71



LAKELAND - William F. Tidwell 'Bill', 71, peacefully passed away on July 21, 2017 after a long illness.

Bill was born in Norristown, Pennsylvania on December 4, 1945. He was a Navy Veteran and worked as a building contractor.

He was very active at St. Joseph's Catholic Church before his illness, volunteering with youth ministry and 'Little Church'. He was a man of great faith, good work ethic, and loved his family.

Bill is preceded in death by his parents, William and Mary Tidwell, and his brother, Bobby.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Cindy. He is also survived by his two daughters, Patti (Sabino) Schiavo, and Suzy (Ed) Brabant, and grandchildren - Elisa, Filippo, Elena, Sara, Matteo, Trenton, Hannah and Rebecca. He is also survived by his sister, Leona Hirschhorn of Carlisle, PA, and his niece Judi Dunkle and nephew Matt Hirschhorn.

Visitation will be Thursday, July 27, 2017 from 5:00 pm till 7:00 pm at Heath Funeral Chapel Tribute Center. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, July 28, 2017 at 10:00 am at St. Joseph's Catholic Church 210 W. Lemon Street, Lakeland. Interment will be at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida.

Published in Ledger from July 25 to July 26, 2017