DAVID LEE
JOHNSON, 79
LAKELAND - David Lee Johnson, 79, of Lakeland, passed on July 22nd.
Dave is survived by his wife Lois; children Doug (Suzan) Johnson, Pam (Ben) Flores, Deborah (Don) Hughes and William H. (Pat) Frith; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at Hodges Family Funeral Home in Dade City on July 25th, from 6:00 to 8:00. The funeral will be at Cornerstone Baptist Church in Lakeland on July 26th, at 10:00.
Hodges Family Funeral Home - Dade City
11441 US HIGHWAY 301
Dade City, FL 33525
(352) 567-6100
Published in Ledger from July 25 to July 26, 2017