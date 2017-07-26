THOMAS
E. 'TOMMY' THOMPSON
Carpenter
WINTER HAVEN - Thomas E. 'Tommy' Thompson was born in Tifton, GA, on June 1, 1949; passed away Saturday, July 22, 2017, in Auburndale, FL.
He came to Winter Haven, from Tifton, GA in 1956.
He is survived by his companion Belle O'Leary of Winter Haven, his son: Shannon D. Thompson of Lakeland, his daughter Melissa D. Dupree of Lakeland, sister: Ann Brown of Warner Robbins, GA, 2 grandchildren: Courtney Thompson and Brian Dupree.
Memorial Service: 10:00 am Friday, July 28, 2017, at Steele's Family Funeral Services Chapel.
