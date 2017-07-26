RUDOLPH E. RICHARDSON

LAKELAND - Rudolph E. Richardson, 86, of Lakeland, passed away July 22, 2017. He was born in Georgia to Earnest and Zada Richardson. Rudy was a Veteran of the US Army serving during the Korean War. He was a long time member of the First United Methodist Church at Lake Morton, as well as co-owner of Richardson & Company Inc.
Rudy is survived by his children Ken and Lisa; 3 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; and his sister Bobbie Owens.
A graveside service will be held 10AM Wednesday, July 26, 2017, in the Oak Hill Burial Park in Lakeland, FL.
