LEROY BILL DAVIS

LEROY BILL
DAVIS, 89

LAKELAND - Leroy Bill Davis, born February 8th 1928 to July 19th 2017. He served in United States Army with rank of Private First Class.
Funeral services will be held Thursday July 27th 2017 at 11a.m. at the Greater Faith Christian Center, 2035 West Parker St., Lakeland, FL 33815. The Viewing will be from 10a.m. to 11a.m.
To send flowers please send them to Coney Funeral Home, 1404 Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Lakeland, Florida 33805.

Published in Ledger from July 26 to July 27, 2017
