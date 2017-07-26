JANET
LAKELAND - Janet Lynn Woodward Hancock, 59, of Lakeland, Fl., founder and co-owner of Anna's of Lakeland, also known as Anna's Attic, a community fixture for 25 years, passed away Monday, July 24, 2017, in Ellijay, Georgia of breast cancer.
Hancock earned an accounting degree from Indiana University and worked at multiple Fortune 500 companies including St. Regis Paper, Motorola and Home Shopping Network before launching Hand Made in 1992 in downtown Lakeland. The store's name changed to Anna's Attic and later Anna's of Lakeland. The store remains in operation under the leadership of her daughter, Anna, and husband, Dave.
She wanted a business that allowed her to stay home with her two children and the store was her answer. She was relentless in pursuing her dream, but she always kept God and family first.
Her willingness to make changes allowed the business to survive so long, including the 2008-09 recession. The store started with country crafts and evolved into a collectibles destination, then home dÃ©cor, and later more jewelry and gifts.
She was a Christian who enjoyed studying the Bible and aspects of the Holy Spirit, including prophecy and dream interpretation. She was an independent and sometimes contrarian thinker, embracing home births for her children and home schooling.
She considered her Georgia cabin in Ellijay as her, 'Land of Milk and Honey.'
She was preceded in death by her father, John Woodward, and a niece, Cindy Townley.
Survivors include husband, Dave; daughter, Anna (Chris) McCoy; son, Steven (Rebekah) Hancock; mother, Betty Botterman Dunstan; sister, Barbara Woodward; brother, James Woodward; grandchild, Ellie Jane McCoy; nephew, Michael Townley.
A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. July 28 at Lakeland Vineyard Church, 2023 W. Pipkin Rd, Lakeland, FL 33811.
