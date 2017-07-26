Obituary Guest Book View Sign

LAKELAND - Janet Lynn Woodward Hancock, 59, of Lakeland, Fl., founder and co-owner of Anna's of Lakeland, also known as Anna's Attic, a community fixture for 25 years, passed away Monday, July 24, 2017, in Ellijay, Georgia of

Hancock earned an accounting degree from

She wanted a business that allowed her to stay home with her two children and the store was her answer. She was relentless in pursuing her dream, but she always kept God and family first.

Her willingness to make changes allowed the business to survive so long, including the 2008-09 recession. The store started with country crafts and evolved into a collectibles destination, then home dÃ©cor, and later more jewelry and gifts.

She was a Christian who enjoyed studying the Bible and aspects of the Holy Spirit, including prophecy and dream interpretation. She was an independent and sometimes contrarian thinker, embracing home births for her children and home schooling.

She considered her Georgia cabin in Ellijay as her, 'Land of Milk and Honey.'

She was preceded in death by her father, John Woodward, and a niece, Cindy Townley.

Survivors include husband, Dave; daughter, Anna (Chris) McCoy; son, Steven (Rebekah) Hancock; mother, Betty Botterman Dunstan; sister, Barbara Woodward; brother, James Woodward; grandchild, Ellie Jane McCoy; nephew, Michael Townley.

A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. July 28 at Lakeland Vineyard Church, 2023 W. Pipkin Rd, Lakeland, FL 33811.

Online condolences may be made to the family at

www.loganfuneralhome.com



357 Dalton Street

Ellijay , GA 30540

