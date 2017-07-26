Obituary Guest Book View Sign

MATT LAWRENCE COONEY, 28



WESLEY CHAPEL - Matt Lawrence Cooney, 28, died July 22, 2017, at his home in Wesley Chapel, Fla. He was recently engaged to be married to Emily Van Etten November 2018. He was born in Tampa on June 20, 1989 to Mark and Rhonda Cooney. Matt grew up in Tampa and is well known for his Jr. Golf achievements as the # 1 ranked golfer in the state in 2007, the nation's 64th ranked male junior golfer according to Golfweek, two-time Team Captain Junior and Senior year at Gaither High School Golf Team where he won Most Valuable Player 2005 and 2006 and Florida Junior Tour season points champion 2007. He was always assisting teammates in becoming better players. Even as a Jr. golfer he helped build the game of golf for juniors with First Tee Terrace Hill, Tampa while participating in organized junior golf functions and lessons for up and coming juniors. Matt was a champion in 2014 on the Advocates Pro Golf Tour. He also was a two time winner on the West Florida Golf Tour. Matt was awarded a full scholarship to play golf at the University of South in 2007. Matt's earlier Jr. golf success saw him winning the Sam Parks Invitational twice, Ryan Wells Memorial Jr., 5 time consecutive Greater Tampa Junior Golf Association Tournament of Champions Winner, and 13th Canadian Jr. Golf Association World Jr. Challenge 14-16 age Winner to name a few. Matt holds the course record at Northdale Golf Club with a 61. Golf was his life you could say! Starting in 2009 Matt started working as a caddy at Old Memorial and in 2016 shot a 69 becoming the Caddy Champion. He had just recently been offered the position of Certified Golf Coach with Golf Tech moving his golf career into the teaching /coaching role. This was a very exciting next phase of his love for golf. He once said 'I will either play, sell or teach Golf the rest of my life.' Even though Matt did not live a long life we know he had the best year of his life this past year with Emily Van Etten. Emily works for the Florida State Golf Association and played all four years on the University of South Florida Girls Golf Team. Their passion for the game and for each other created a bond that all knew would endure forever. God had a different plan cutting short his life just 20 days after their official engagement to be married. There are broken hearts everywhere!

Matt was predeceased by his mother Rhonda Cooney when Matt was 21. The loss was a setback slowing down his dream of playing professional on one of the pro tours. His never give up competitive winning drive led him to being known as the 'Comeback Kid' among his peers. He could be 2,3,4,5,6 and more strokes back and comeback time and time again to win. He loved his many friends from the greater Carrollwood area and they loved him!

Matt is survived by his father Mark Cooney of Tampa. He is also survived by Aunt Andrea and Uncle Jim Lowry, Aunt Lisa and Gerald Cauthen, cousin Christopher Cauthen of Charleston, S. Carolina, Aunt Robbie and Uncle Erik Johansson, cousins Mark Johansson of Jacksonville, Fl. and Lex Johansson of Islemorada, Fl. and Aunt Pam and Uncle Conner Trent of Winter Haven, Fl. and cousin Shannon Lingley.

There will be a visitation Thursday, July 27, 2017 4:30-8:30 at Blount Curry Carrollwood Funeral Home, 3207 W. Bearss Ave, Tampa, Fl. 33618. A Tribute to his life will be held 11:00 am Friday, July 28, 2017 at Idlewild Baptist Church, 18333 Exciting Idlewild Blvd, Lutz ,Fl. 33548. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to The First Tee of Tampa Bay by calling (813)238-7320, or to a charity of your choosing.



Published in Ledger from July 26 to July 27, 2017

