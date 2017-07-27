Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN KAH AGUERO AUBURNDALE - John Kah Aguero. View Sign

JOHN KAH

AGUERO



AUBURNDALE - Mr. John Kah Aguero, age 64, a resident of Auburndale, Florida passed away Friday, July 7, 2017 while visiting his daughter in Morocco.

Mr. Aguero was born September 12, 1952 in Ft. Bragg, North Carolina to Charles Peacon and Katherine Louise (Kah) Aguero. John traveled and lived abroad with his parents in both Japan and Germany, but spent much of his life growing up in Key West, Florida. After finishing high school, John joined the United States Army, serving most of his four years at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. Upon discharge from the Army, he attended George Mason University for his Bachelors followed by American University for his Juris Doctorate. Mr. Aguero started his practice of law with the Florida State Attorney's Office in Milton, Florida. He transferred to the State Attorney's Office in Bartow, Florida, in 1985 where he rose to the Director of the Homicide Division, retiring in 2014. John always loved the ocean, boating, relaxing, and vacationing with his family and close friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents. He leaves behind three daughters who he dearly loved and one granddaughter, Skylar, who totally captured his heart; 3 daughters: Michelle Aguero and wife Victoria Walther of Ashburn, VA, Denise Aguero and husband Mouhssine Merouad of Marrakech, Morocco, Brittany Aguero of Auburndale, FL, brother: Charles P. Aguero, Jr. and wife Tish of Kissimmee, FL, sister: Julie Randall and husband Richard of Lakeland, FL, stepmother: Charlotte Aguero of Orange City, FL, granddaughter: Skylar Aguero of Auburndale, FL, (daughter of Brittany Aguero), mother of his 3 daughters: Yvonne Aguero of Winter Haven, FL, stepbrothers: Gus Sermos and wife Ivy, David Sermos and wife Sandra of St. Louis, MO, stepsister: Melinda Sirredge of Deland, FL, one niece and several nephews, all of whom thought the world of their Uncle John.

A memorial service will be 11:00 AM Saturday, July 29th at First Missionary Baptist Church, 406 Main St., Auburndale, FL. 33823.

Arrangements By: Kersey Funeral Home, 108 E. Lake Stella Dr., Auburndale, FL, 33823, (863) 967-1167.







JOHN KAHAGUEROAUBURNDALE - Mr. John Kah Aguero, age 64, a resident of Auburndale, Florida passed away Friday, July 7, 2017 while visiting his daughter in Morocco.Mr. Aguero was born September 12, 1952 in Ft. Bragg, North Carolina to Charles Peacon and Katherine Louise (Kah) Aguero. John traveled and lived abroad with his parents in both Japan and Germany, but spent much of his life growing up in Key West, Florida. After finishing high school, John joined the United States Army, serving most of his four years at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. Upon discharge from the Army, he attended George Mason University for his Bachelors followed by American University for his Juris Doctorate. Mr. Aguero started his practice of law with the Florida State Attorney's Office in Milton, Florida. He transferred to the State Attorney's Office in Bartow, Florida, in 1985 where he rose to the Director of the Homicide Division, retiring in 2014. John always loved the ocean, boating, relaxing, and vacationing with his family and close friends.He was preceded in death by his parents. He leaves behind three daughters who he dearly loved and one granddaughter, Skylar, who totally captured his heart; 3 daughters: Michelle Aguero and wife Victoria Walther of Ashburn, VA, Denise Aguero and husband Mouhssine Merouad of Marrakech, Morocco, Brittany Aguero of Auburndale, FL, brother: Charles P. Aguero, Jr. and wife Tish of Kissimmee, FL, sister: Julie Randall and husband Richard of Lakeland, FL, stepmother: Charlotte Aguero of Orange City, FL, granddaughter: Skylar Aguero of Auburndale, FL, (daughter of Brittany Aguero), mother of his 3 daughters: Yvonne Aguero of Winter Haven, FL, stepbrothers: Gus Sermos and wife Ivy, David Sermos and wife Sandra of St. Louis, MO, stepsister: Melinda Sirredge of Deland, FL, one niece and several nephews, all of whom thought the world of their Uncle John.A memorial service will be 11:00 AM Saturday, July 29th at First Missionary Baptist Church, 406 Main St., Auburndale, FL. 33823.Arrangements By: Kersey Funeral Home, 108 E. Lake Stella Dr., Auburndale, FL, 33823, (863) 967-1167. Funeral Home Kersey Funeral Home

108 Lake Stella Drive

Auburndale , FL 33823

(863) 967-1167 Funeral Home Details Published in Ledger from July 27 to July 28, 2017 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close