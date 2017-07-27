ELLA MAE
DRISKELL, 94
2/1/1923 - 7/25/2017
BARTOW - Ella Mae Driskell, age 94, of Bartow, FL, died Tuesday, July 25, 2017, at Lakeland Hospice House in Lakeland, FL. She was a member of the First Providence Missionary Baptist Church where she served for years as president of the usher board.
Ella Mae was married 65 years to the late James Driskell, Sr. She was
preceded in death by her parents, Willie C. and Leola Haygood, and her
siblings Victoria Haygood, Willie Lee Haygood, Henry 'Sonny Boy' Haygood, and Carrie Bell Jones.
She is survived by: two daughters: Leola 'Tunt' Holloway (Charles), Jacksonville, FL Ora 'Fat' White (Albert), Gainesville, FL, two sons:
James 'Brother' Driskell (Althea), Lakeland, FL,
Joel 'Puntnie' Driskell (Terry), Lakeland, FL, two sisters: Mable Leonard, Bartow, FL, Earleen Lovelace, Bartow, FL, sister-in-law, Mildred Haygood, Bartow, FL, 14 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren.
Viewing 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM, Friday, July 28, 2017 at Gause Funeral Home. Funeral service will be at First Providence Missionary Baptist Church at 11:00 AM, Saturday, July 29, 2017. Interment will be at Wildwood Cemetery, Bartow, FL.
Published in Ledger from July 27 to July 28, 2017