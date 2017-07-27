WILLIAM 'BILL'
BROWN, 85
LAKELAND - William 'Bill' Brown of Lakeland, FL, passed away on Tuesday, July 25, 2017 at Florida Presbyterian Homes at age 85.
Bill was born May 25, 1932 in Center, Alabama to Paul Brown and Carrie Johnson. Bill was the owner and operator of Fabri-Tech Inc, member of Edgewood Church of Christ and past President of Mulberry Chamber.
Bill is preceded in death by his wife, Wilma Brown and son, Kenneth Brown. He is survived by his daughter, Joy Brown Fowler (Buz); sons, Steve and Marty Brown; sisters, Barbara Watkins and Linda Nix; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held on Friday, July 28, 9am, with a funeral service to follow at 10am, at Gentry-Morrison Southside Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Edgewood Church of Christ.
