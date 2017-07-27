WILLIAM JAMES
MORELLI, 73
POLK CITY - William James Morelli, age 73, tragically passed away Monday, July 24, 2017.
He was born Tuesday, July 27, 1943, in Buffalo, NY, the son of James Morelli and Phyllis Saconie Morelli. He was a very talented carpenter and was employed by Disney World for the last 25 years.
Mr. Morelli is survived by his loving partner of 35 years, Gary Vaillancourt, his loving pets, sisters: Marie Ravas and Connie Telfair, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Bill will forever be in our hearts, memories and will be sadly missed.
Published in Ledger from July 27 to July 28, 2017