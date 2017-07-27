Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ELIAS JONATHON GURGANIOUS. View Sign

ELIAS JONATHON

GURGANIOUS, Sr.



LAKELAND - Elias Jonathon Gurganious Sr. was a son, brother, uncle, husband and a father. Elias was a loving man.

Also known by Eli, Mr. Greek, and affectionately called 'E-ly' by his children, close family members and friends.

Eli was born on October 30, 1938, to James Henry and Vilena Harvey Gurganious in Pamlico County, North Carolina. Eli was the third child of five siblings.

Eli left North Carolina after high school. At that time, the beginning of a legacy was born - the legacy of committed work until the task was done; the legacy of dedication, love for work, the legacy of family.

Eli began his working career in the shrimping industry, which led him to Key West, FL. There he met the former Thera Audrey Fowler and they married on May 3, 1957. Eli also met Bill Ross of the Bill Ross Volkswagen dealership in Key West.

In 1961, Eli moved to Lakeland, FL, to work for Bill Ross Volkswagen dealership. Eli was known as one of the best Volkswagen mechanics in the City of Lakeland. Eli also worked in the car wash business for many years.

Eli loved his family and having people around him. He loved watching wrestling on T.V. and eating food.

After a long illness, Eli passed away on Wednesday, July 19, 2017.

Eli was preceded in death by his mother and father, siblings Carl Edward, James Albert & Joyce Marie, son Dalton Dean, nephew Blaketon Washington and great granddaughter Ta'Miya Hall.

Eli leaves to cherish his memory daughter Joyce Wells-Gurganious, Lakeland, FL, Lenora Gurganious, Atlanta, GA, sons Elias 'Bubba' Jonathon Gurganious, Jr. and Eric Gurganious, both of Lakeland, FL, Norris Gurganious (Junia), Atlanta, brother Admiral Farragut Gurganious, Pamlico, N.C., sister-in-law Marie Washington, Lenay Rutherford (David), Ronald Washington, all of West Palm Beach, Stephen Washington (Earline), Jacksonville, FL, 15 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren, also a host of cousins, special nieces & nephews and friends, as well as a special friend Ms. Barbara.

Service will be Friday at noon at Ewing Memorial Seventh Day Adventist Church. Viewing will be one hour prior.



