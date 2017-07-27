W. BRADLEY
SWENSON, 59
WINTER HAVEN - W. Bradley Swenson, 59, passed away on July 22, 2017 at Winter Haven Hospital.
He was preceded in death by his father Russell Swenson. Brad is survived by his mother Lavonna (John) Bliss, brother Steve (Dale) Swenson, sister Rhonda (Steve) Lester, wife Pamela Swenson, son Joshua (Marisa) Swenson, grandson Sebastian Swenson, & son Matthew (Stephanie) Swenson.
Brad was a man on a mission who could fix anything, anytime or anywhere. Whether it was a broken-down car or a kid in need, he was always prepared to accept any challenge God put in front of him. Brad was an active member of the Nazarene Church. He never missed a Sunday at church, no matter how much he wanted to watch the Vikings smoke the Packers, with his sons. He was a man with many answers and few questions. He was a loving husband and father who did whatever it took to care for the ones he loved. Brad will be missed by all, but will never be forgotten. Skol Vikings!!! Condolences may be sent at
