MARIETTA B.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARIETTA B. CASTON.
CASTON, 82
LAKELAND - Marietta B. Caston, 82, of Lakeland passed away on Sunday, July 23, 2017. She was born in Neptune, New Jersey. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, and baking for her family.
She is survived by her sons: John W. (Patricia) Caston, Lakeland, FL, Tom E. (Martha) Caston, Fairmont, WV; daughters: Susan Yochim, Ewing, NJ, Connie (Andy) Phillips, Orlando, FL; brother: Arthur Foresman, Medford, NJ; 11 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband: William Caston.
Online condolences may be made at
www.beyersfuneralhome.com . Beyers Funeral Home, Umatilla.
Beyers Funeral Home & Crematory
279 S Central Ave
Umatilla, FL 32784
(352) 669-2146
Published in Ledger from July 27 to July 28, 2017