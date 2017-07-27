CASSANDRA D. WHITE Cook BARTOW - Cassandra D. White died/18/ 7/28

CASSANDRA D. WHITE
Cook

BARTOW - Cassandra D. White died 7/18/17. Visit: 7/28, 6:30-8 pm, St. James P.B. Church, Mulberry. Service on 7/29 at 11 am at same location. Charles A. Lewis F.H.
Published in Ledger from July 27 to July 28, 2017
