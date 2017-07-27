THEDA TREVOR

Obituary

THEDA
TREVOR, 99

WINTER HAVEN - Theda Trevor, 99, died 7/24/17. Visit: Sat. 1-2pm with services at 2pm, both at St. John's United Methodist Church, Winter Haven. Ott-Laughlin F.H.
Published in Ledger from July 27 to July 28, 2017
Search Obituaries & Guest Books
You are searching
Search
Powered by Legacy.com