SYLVIAN WEDLOCK
WEBB, 80
LAKELAND - Sylvian Wedlock Webb was born 10/9/36 in Lake Wales, Fl; entered into eternal rest 7/21/17.
Preceded in death by her 1st husband William Wedlock of 43 years, she is survived by her husband William Webb of Lakeland, for 10 years, 2 daughters: Susan Wedlock Jackson and Laura Wedlock Townsend (Curtis), son Gerald Webb, 6 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren, all of Lakeland, one surviving sister Martha Jean Coleman of Lake Wales.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice of Lakeland.
Memorial Service will be held at Calvary Baptist Church, 1945 North Florida Ave., Lakeland, 33805 on 8/5/17 @11AM.
Published in Ledger from July 28 to July 29, 2017