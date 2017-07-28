VERONICA 'RONNIE' THERESA CASTRO METZLER
LAKE WALES - Veronica 'Ronnie' Theresa Castro Metzler, age 71, peacefully passed away at home on July 27, 2017, after a courageous 24 year battle with cancer.
She was born in Trenton, NJ, on April 11, 1946 to the late Antonio and Nora J. Castro. She attended Holy Spirit Grade and High School on the Jersey shore. She graduated business school in 1965 and began a 27 year career as a drafter/ engineer with NJ Bell, Bell Atlantic and Verizon, retiring in 1992. Ronnie and her husband of almost 40 years moved to Lake Wales in 2003. She was very active in her community as a charter member of Blankets of Love Lake Ashton, secretary of the Lake Ashton Veterans Association Auxiliary and attended and participated in many HOA and CDD meetings.
Ronnie chose cremation and will be interred in New Jersey at a later date.
She is survived by her husband Albert, two stepsons, William and Steven, three grandchildren, Justin, Jillian and Alexis and many cousins.
A celebration of Ronnie's life will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in Ledger from July 28 to July 29, 2017