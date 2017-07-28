DONALD E.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DONALD E. BUSBEE.
BUSBEE, 77
LAKELAND - Donald E. Busbee, 77, of Lakeland, passed away Wed-nesday, July 26, 2017.
He was born February 10, 1940, in Lakeland, a son of the late Dewey and Bernice Britt Busbee. He was an Air Force veteran, attended Victory Assembly of God, and was retired from Enron.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Sara Gill Busbee; two sons, Rodney (Bridgett) Busbee, Barry Busbee (Katherine); 2 grandchildren, Victoria Busbee and Caleb Busbee; one brother, Wayne Busbee and three sisters, Jan Dettling, Melba Hash and Teresia. He was preceded in death by one brother, Ricky Busbee.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 A.M. Saturday, July 29, 2017, at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home, Southside, 1727 Bartow Rd, Lakeland. Visitation will be Saturday from 10:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. Burial at Oak Hill Cemetery. www.gentrymorrison.com .
Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes - Southside Chapel
1727 Bartow Road
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 688-7679
Published in Ledger from July 28 to July 29, 2017