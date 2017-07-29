WILLIAM H.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WILLIAM H. GODBOLDT.
GODBOLDT, Jr.
5/31/1947 - 7/27/2017
LAKELAND - William H. Godboldt, Jr., 70 of Lakeland, FL, passed away Thursday July 27, 2017. He was born May 31, 1947 in Lakeland. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1967 and served through 1968 aboard the USS Lexington.
He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Beverly, sons: Andrew (Jackie) & Michael (Sue), grandchildren, Maggie & Ansley Godboldt, mother Margie Godboldt and sister Sheila Stewart.
He was preceded in death by his father William Sr., and sister, Glenda Scott.
He will be buried at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL.
Published in Ledger from July 29 to July 30, 2017