LAKE WALES - Benton 'Ben' T. Boogher, Jr. of Lake Ashton, Lake Wales, Florida passed away on Wednesday July 26, 2017 at the age of 84.
He is survived by his wife Annabel 'Ann' Henderson Boogher, his sister Fenton Boogher Goodwin, his daughters Mary Ann Galgay and Carolyn Bishop, along with son-in-law Gary Bishop. Ben had four grandchildren: Corinne, Benton, Tommy and Daniel; who loved him dearly. Ben was the son of Benton T. Boogher Sr. and Grace Fenton Yellott Boogher.
His family asks that anyone wishing to send a charitable donation in his name, direct it to . A Memorial Service will be held at The Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd, Lake Wales, at 11:00 AM on Friday, August 4, 2017.
Episcopal Church-Good Shepherd
221 S 4th St
Lake Wales, FL 33853
Published in Ledger from July 29 to July 30, 2017