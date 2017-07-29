WALTON HAROLD
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WALTON HAROLD DUKE.
DUKE, 77
Publix
KATHLEEN - Mr. Walton Harold Duke, 77, passed away on Wednesday, July 26, 2017. He was born January 21, 1940 in Columbia, AL and has lived most of his life in the Lakeland area.
Walton was preceded in death by a son, Walter Kent Duke. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Duke; sons, Hal, Clifton and Jason Duke; daughters, Karen Whitten, Debbie Miller, Terry Nagy, Cynthia Johnson; brother, James Duke; sisters, Nettie Kilpatrick, Mildred Null; 15 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
Visitation with the family will be Monday, July 31st from 10:00 - 11:00 am at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home at Serenity Gardens, 3350 Mall Hill Drive. Services will be conducted at 11:00 am. Interment will follow at Socrum Cemetery. Condolences to the family may offered at
www.gentry-morrison. com
Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes - North Lakeland
3350 Mall Hill Drive
Lakeland, FL 33810
(863) 858-4474
Published in Ledger from July 29 to July 30, 2017