CHARLOTTE ANN BROOKS
LAKELAND - A gentle heart stopped beating on July 26, 2017. Charlotte Ann Brooks, eldest daughter of R.K. and Ann R. Brooks, went to join her parents in their heavenly reward.
Charlotte, a native Polk Countian, a Kathleen High graduate Class of '64' (Go Red Devils), graduate of the first LPN class of Travis Vocational Center in 1965 and graduate of the second RN nursing class of Polk Community college (1968). She was a staunch Seminole advocate as she had obtained her BSN from Florida State (1973), this was a source of distain for her niece Kate and a source of pride for her nephew Brian.
As a fourth generation nurse she worked in many areas of nursing. Her beginning was in the Med-Surg. area at Lakeland General Hospital. She was influential in the development of the dedicated neuro-thoracic units and oncology areas. She also promoted nursing education and worked in that area and house supervision. She was active in the Fla. Nurses association and had served as a past president in the local chapter.
Charlotte's greatest love was for children and she joined Children's Medical Services, and with growth and experience became Nursing director for the Polk, Highland and Hardee county areas. She accomplished many goals during this time, then governor Chiles charged her with the task of heading a task force to develop a way for migrant and rapidly relocating children's records to be readily available, and thus their electronic records came to be. Charlotte enjoyed going to battle with the government to obtain necessary funding for 'her children.' She felt her most significant contribution to CMS was the development of the medical foster care program. She retired after 30 years with CMS.
She loved to teach and explained anything, but she would tell you if you asked the same question too many times (3) that maybe ya'll needed to 'sit down and have a come to Jesus meeting' to see who didn't understand whom.
She is survived by her sisters Sallie K. Smith-Prophet (Paul), Becky S. Brooks, brother Richard K. Brooks (Connie), 2 nieces, Kate Laidig, Wendy Smith; 1 nephew, Brian Smith and one nephew deceased, Kris Stluka; her aunt, Sally R. Moore, her best friend, Pat Hearne, grand-nieces and nephews, Amanda Lawson, Kobrin Smith, Dakota, Haley and Jack Laidig, and numerous cousins.
The family would also like to thank her 2 long term care givers, Elaina J. and Deborah L. who worked with Helping Hands.
Per her wishes there will be no viewing or service, but we will be having a Memorial get- together Saturday, November 11, 2017 at Kathleen Heritage Park, from 11:00 A.M. until 3:00 P.M. as she always appreciated good food and camaraderie. In lieu of flowers, you may donate to Achievement Academy, Good Shepherd Hospice, or any organization of your choice. Online condolences to
