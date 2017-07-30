Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CONSTANCE WILLIAMS WALTON LAKELAND - Beloved and cherished m July. View Sign

LAKELAND - Beloved and cherished mother and teacher passed away July 22, 2017, at the age of 98 at the Good Shepherd Hospice in Lakeland, Florida. She had previously resided at the Lake Morton Plaza in Lakeland and was a member of College Heights United Methodist Church.

Connie was born in Pasadena, California on June 30th 1919 and grew up in Berkley, California. She came east to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to attend college at the Philadelphia Conservatory. There she met her husband to be Don Walton who was attending college at the University of Pennsylvania. She graduated with a degree in piano and music composition and she and Don were married in 1941. They were married for 67 years until Don's death in 2009 and had two sons, David and Robert.

Connie and Don were longtime residents of Greenwich, Connecticut where they were faithful members of Diamond Hill United Methodist Church, and later the First Congregational Church of Old Greenwich.

Connie taught piano, composed music and performed up until the age of 93. She won awards for piano, organ, violin, and cello compositions. She was a member of the Schubert Club of Fairfield County. Many of her students went on to study piano performance and composition in college. She pursued graduate study in composition at the Dalcroze School of Music and at the Julliard School of Music in New York.

Connie is survived by her son, Robert and his wife Gwendolyn of St. Petersburg FL, grandchildren include Jennifer Manrod and her husband Matt and their children Bobby, Frank, and Katie of Knoxville TN, Julia Walton of Orlando FL, and Brian Walton and his wife Melissa and their children Iris and Grant of Lakeland FL. Connie was preceded in death by her husband, Don, and her son, David, and her brother, Woody.

A memorial service will be on Saturday, August 5, at 10 am at College Heights United Methodist Church, 942 South Boulevard, Lakeland Florida. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Salvation Army.







