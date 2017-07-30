BARBARA ANN
LAKELAND - Barbara Ann Blagoff, 1923-2017, Lakeland, Florida, 93, passed away on Sunday July 23, 2017.
Born on November 4th, 1923, to Stanley and Margaret Stevens in Senecaville Ohio, she graduated from Washington High School. She lived most of her life in Massillon Ohio and would often recall about her time growing up on Massillon's Historic 4th Street. She was a Registered Dental Assistant and worked for Dr. Barton Smith, and often reminisced about working with him in the McClymond Building. She also worked with Dr. David Short, and Dr. John Patt in Amherst Shopping Center. She enjoyed embroidery, decorating, and found joy beautifying her surroundings. She was also an excellent seamstress, custom making curtains and bedding for family and friends. Later she moved with her husband of 63 years to Lakeland Florida to be near her daughter and family, residing across the street, where she spent many happy hours caring for her two granddaughters and always lending a helping hand. She loved reading romance novels, and continued to stay active, cooking, caring for family, and visiting and caring for her son and his family. She had a gentle but zestful manner and a fiery wit. She was a loving, devoted, wife, mother, sister, grandmother and friend.
She leaves to cherish sweet memories of her to her daughter Margaret Colson, granddaughters, Summer and Emma Colson, grandsons David, Stanley and Skip Miller and 14 great grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her loving husband John R. Blagoff, son David Miller, grandson Christopher Miller, sister Keitha Chapla and beloved cousin Evelyn McConnell.
In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to Cornerstone Hospice of Polk County Florida. Messages of condolence may be sent to
Lfdmaggie@icloud.com
Private graveside service at Rose Hill Memorial Park, Ohio.
